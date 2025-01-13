Fooday Price (FOOD)
The live price of Fooday (FOOD) today is 0.00849753 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FOOD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fooday Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 89.66 USD
- Fooday price change within the day is -0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Fooday to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fooday to USD was $ +0.0027785291.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fooday to USD was $ +0.0014780969.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fooday to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0027785291
|+32.70%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0014780969
|+17.39%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fooday: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.03%
+5.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Firstly, holders can use FOOD for upgrading, charging, and minting Fooca cameras, enhancing their gaming experience on the Fooday app. Furthermore, holders can withdraw the earned FOOD to the blockchain and convert it into other cryptocurrencies, providing users with greater flexibility and various value realization possibilities.
