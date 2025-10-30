The live FOOD FOR GAZA price today is 0 USD. Track real-time FFG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FFG price trend easily at MEXC now.The live FOOD FOR GAZA price today is 0 USD. Track real-time FFG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FFG price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About FFG

FFG Price Info

FFG Whitepaper

FFG Official Website

FFG Tokenomics

FFG Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

FOOD FOR GAZA Logo

FOOD FOR GAZA Price (FFG)

Unlisted

1 FFG to USD Live Price:

--
----
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
FOOD FOR GAZA (FFG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 09:57:15 (UTC+8)

FOOD FOR GAZA (FFG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+0.13%

+0.13%

FOOD FOR GAZA (FFG) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, FFG traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. FFG's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FFG has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +0.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

FOOD FOR GAZA (FFG) Market Information

$ 6.70K
$ 6.70K$ 6.70K

--
----

$ 6.70K
$ 6.70K$ 6.70K

999.67M
999.67M 999.67M

999,668,731.443869
999,668,731.443869 999,668,731.443869

The current Market Cap of FOOD FOR GAZA is $ 6.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FFG is 999.67M, with a total supply of 999668731.443869. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.70K.

FOOD FOR GAZA (FFG) Price History USD

During today, the price change of FOOD FOR GAZA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FOOD FOR GAZA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FOOD FOR GAZA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FOOD FOR GAZA to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0-83.63%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is FOOD FOR GAZA (FFG)

This project is humanitarian. We built this project and donated the profits from it to the poor. The purpose of this project is to provide humanitarian aid to areas suffering from famine, and we have done that and are expanding the project. The benefit of the token is to provide food to the poor, and we have talked about this with complete transparency in the project community, and this is all I can remember at the moment.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

FOOD FOR GAZA (FFG) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

FOOD FOR GAZA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will FOOD FOR GAZA (FFG) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your FOOD FOR GAZA (FFG) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for FOOD FOR GAZA.

Check the FOOD FOR GAZA price prediction now!

FFG to Local Currencies

FOOD FOR GAZA (FFG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FOOD FOR GAZA (FFG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FFG token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FOOD FOR GAZA (FFG)

How much is FOOD FOR GAZA (FFG) worth today?
The live FFG price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FFG to USD price?
The current price of FFG to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of FOOD FOR GAZA?
The market cap for FFG is $ 6.70K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FFG?
The circulating supply of FFG is 999.67M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FFG?
FFG achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FFG?
FFG saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of FFG?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FFG is -- USD.
Will FFG go higher this year?
FFG might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FFG price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 09:57:15 (UTC+8)

FOOD FOR GAZA (FFG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$110,724.99
$110,724.99$110,724.99

-0.70%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,934.74
$3,934.74$3,934.74

-0.43%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02657
$0.02657$0.02657

-27.77%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$196.03
$196.03$196.03

-0.36%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.3010
$3.3010$3.3010

+26.08%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,934.74
$3,934.74$3,934.74

-0.43%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$110,724.99
$110,724.99$110,724.99

-0.70%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$196.03
$196.03$196.03

-0.36%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5818
$2.5818$2.5818

-1.69%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19375
$0.19375$0.19375

+1.38%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0000000
$0.0000000$0.0000000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7196
$0.7196$0.7196

+2,778.40%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00002089
$0.00002089$0.00002089

+315.30%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00575
$0.00575$0.00575

+187.50%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000017055
$0.00000000000017055$0.00000000000017055

+199.00%

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000176
$0.000000000000000000000176$0.000000000000000000000176

+95.55%