FomosFi Price (FOMOS)
The live price of FomosFi (FOMOS) today is 0.00578219 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FOMOS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FomosFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 69.65 USD
- FomosFi price change within the day is -1.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of FomosFi to USD was $ -0.000112519985303667.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FomosFi to USD was $ +0.0005209203.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FomosFi to USD was $ +0.0019386665.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FomosFi to USD was $ +0.001806895042691684.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000112519985303667
|-1.90%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0005209203
|+9.01%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0019386665
|+33.53%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001806895042691684
|+45.45%
Discover the latest price analysis of FomosFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.56%
-1.90%
+0.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Burn $Fomos token and receive $FomosBuild to receive BNB as a reward. • $FomosBuild is determined by the amount of $Fomos burnt. • $FomosBuild gives you the amount of BNB equivalent that you have burnt. • Receive 2x returns on your amount Burnt (eg. If you burnt 1BNB equivalent of tokens, you would get 2BNB as your reward) • Returns will be capped at 2x and must be claimed manually from the website. • How fast the rewards are given is determined by the transaction volume. 1% of transaction volume will go to the rewards pool.
|1 FOMOS to AUD
A$0.0093671478
|1 FOMOS to GBP
￡0.0046835739
|1 FOMOS to EUR
€0.0056087243
|1 FOMOS to USD
$0.00578219
|1 FOMOS to MYR
RM0.0260776769
|1 FOMOS to TRY
₺0.2048629917
|1 FOMOS to JPY
¥0.9125452258
|1 FOMOS to RUB
₽0.5885112982
|1 FOMOS to INR
₹0.4980778466
|1 FOMOS to IDR
Rp94.7899848336
|1 FOMOS to PHP
₱0.3389519778
|1 FOMOS to EGP
￡E.0.2924053483
|1 FOMOS to BRL
R$0.0353870028
|1 FOMOS to CAD
C$0.0083263536
|1 FOMOS to BDT
৳0.7084917407
|1 FOMOS to NGN
₦8.992461888
|1 FOMOS to UAH
₴0.2455696093
|1 FOMOS to VES
Bs0.30645607
|1 FOMOS to PKR
Rs1.6173941868
|1 FOMOS to KZT
₸3.0658327818
|1 FOMOS to THB
฿0.2008732806
|1 FOMOS to TWD
NT$0.1911013795
|1 FOMOS to CHF
Fr0.0052617929
|1 FOMOS to HKD
HK$0.0449854382
|1 FOMOS to MAD
.د.م0.0583422971