Fofar0x71 Price (FOFAR)
The live price of Fofar0x71 (FOFAR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FOFAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fofar0x71 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 111.39 USD
- Fofar0x71 price change within the day is -3.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Fofar0x71 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fofar0x71 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fofar0x71 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fofar0x71 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.73%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-46.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+28.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fofar0x71: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.72%
-3.73%
-14.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FOFAR is a community-focused meme token on the Ethereum network, blending internet humor with blockchain technology.
