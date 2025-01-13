Flux YIN Price (YIN)
The live price of Flux YIN (YIN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 898.45 USD. YIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Flux YIN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 50.30 USD
- Flux YIN price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.35M USD
Get real-time price updates of the YIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YIN price information.
During today, the price change of Flux YIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Flux YIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Flux YIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Flux YIN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Flux YIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Flux is a dual token project consisting of YIN and YANG, All of YIN supply is derived from YANG and YIN started with 0 initial mint, Every passing hour YANG to YIN ratio increases at a predetermined and preannounced rate while also burning it's own supply every hour too. YIN's supply is therefore elastic based on the conversion into and from YANG. YANG is like a fixed deposit account for YIN you get hourly yield holding YANG for your YIN without any lock-up period or time limitations whatsoever and you can swap between each token anytime you want.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 YIN to AUD
A$--
|1 YIN to GBP
￡--
|1 YIN to EUR
€--
|1 YIN to USD
$--
|1 YIN to MYR
RM--
|1 YIN to TRY
₺--
|1 YIN to JPY
¥--
|1 YIN to RUB
₽--
|1 YIN to INR
₹--
|1 YIN to IDR
Rp--
|1 YIN to PHP
₱--
|1 YIN to EGP
￡E.--
|1 YIN to BRL
R$--
|1 YIN to CAD
C$--
|1 YIN to BDT
৳--
|1 YIN to NGN
₦--
|1 YIN to UAH
₴--
|1 YIN to VES
Bs--
|1 YIN to PKR
Rs--
|1 YIN to KZT
₸--
|1 YIN to THB
฿--
|1 YIN to TWD
NT$--
|1 YIN to CHF
Fr--
|1 YIN to HKD
HK$--
|1 YIN to MAD
.د.م--