Fluid USDC Price (FUSDC)
The live price of Fluid USDC (FUSDC) today is 1.001 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FUSDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fluid USDC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 269.13 USD
- Fluid USDC price change within the day is +0.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Fluid USDC to USD was $ +0.0019873.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fluid USDC to USD was $ +0.0011564553.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fluid USDC to USD was $ +0.0822177356.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fluid USDC to USD was $ +0.0011574058167776.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0019873
|+0.20%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0011564553
|+0.12%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0822177356
|+8.21%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0011574058167776
|+0.12%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fluid USDC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.35%
+0.20%
+0.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fluidity Money tokens (Fluid Assets) are a 1-to-1 wrapped asset that exposes holders to randomly paid rewards when they use their cryptocurrencies. Rewards are paid out according to a drawing mechanism held on each transaction of their Fluid Assets. These rewards are generated by the cumulative yield generated by the underlying asset, which is deposited and lent on money markets.
