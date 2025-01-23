Fluid USD Coin Price (FUSDC)
The live price of Fluid USD Coin (FUSDC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FUSDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fluid USD Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fluid USD Coin price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Get real-time price updates of the FUSDC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FUSDC price information.
During today, the price change of Fluid USD Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fluid USD Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fluid USD Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fluid USD Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fluid USD Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fluid is a multifaceted DeFi protocol developed by the Instadapp team. It is powered by a unified liquidity layer and advanced liquidation mechanisms, aimed at maximizing asset utilization for users. Fluid includes multiple applications such as lending, vaults, and DEX protocols.
