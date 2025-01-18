Floop Logo

Floop (FLOOP) Live Price Chart

$3,127.22
$3,127.22$3,127.22
+1.20%(1D)

Price of Floop (FLOOP) Today

The live price of Floop (FLOOP) today is 3,127.22 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FLOOP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Floop Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.56K USD
- Floop price change within the day is +1.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Floop (FLOOP) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Floop to USD was $ +37.47.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Floop to USD was $ -1,060.9028178380.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Floop to USD was $ -638.4232138880.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Floop to USD was $ +354.527889831593.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +37.47+1.21%
30 Days$ -1,060.9028178380-33.92%
60 Days$ -638.4232138880-20.41%
90 Days$ +354.527889831593+12.79%

Floop (FLOOP) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Floop: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 3,004.71
$ 3,004.71$ 3,004.71

$ 3,191.89
$ 3,191.89$ 3,191.89

$ 11,802.22
$ 11,802.22$ 11,802.22

-0.39%

+1.21%

-11.50%

Floop (FLOOP) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 4.56K
$ 4.56K$ 4.56K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Floop (FLOOP)

FLOOP is the utility token for the CaviarNine ecosystem on Radix. It underpins the Aggregator, Shape Liquidity, Decentralised Order Book and Liquid Staking Pool. It controls the FLOOP treasury associated with those products.

FLOOP to Local Currencies

1 FLOOP to AUD
A$5,034.8242
1 FLOOP to GBP
2,564.3204
1 FLOOP to EUR
3,033.4034
1 FLOOP to USD
$3,127.22
1 FLOOP to MYR
RM14,072.49
1 FLOOP to TRY
111,172.671
1 FLOOP to JPY
¥488,534.3084
1 FLOOP to RUB
320,540.05
1 FLOOP to INR
270,817.252
1 FLOOP to IDR
Rp51,265,893.4368
1 FLOOP to PHP
182,817.2812
1 FLOOP to EGP
￡E.157,611.888
1 FLOOP to BRL
R$18,950.9532
1 FLOOP to CAD
C$4,503.1968
1 FLOOP to BDT
379,957.23
1 FLOOP to NGN
4,871,051.6886
1 FLOOP to UAH
131,687.2342
1 FLOOP to VES
Bs168,869.88
1 FLOOP to PKR
Rs871,806.3916
1 FLOOP to KZT
1,659,865.8316
1 FLOOP to THB
฿107,857.8178
1 FLOOP to TWD
NT$102,822.9936
1 FLOOP to CHF
Fr2,845.7702
1 FLOOP to HKD
HK$24,329.7716
1 FLOOP to MAD
.د.م31,397.2888