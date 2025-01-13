Flare Finance Price (EXFI)
The live price of Flare Finance (EXFI) today is 0.02067942 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EXFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Flare Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.79K USD
- Flare Finance price change within the day is -4.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Flare Finance to USD was $ -0.001084676609813.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Flare Finance to USD was $ -0.0079911813.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Flare Finance to USD was $ +0.0053844246.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Flare Finance to USD was $ -0.000197145645978472.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001084676609813
|-4.98%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0079911813
|-38.64%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0053844246
|+26.04%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000197145645978472
|-0.94%
Discover the latest price analysis of Flare Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
-4.98%
-29.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Flare Finance is the first institutional-grade decentralized finance platform being built on the Flare Network. It offers a diverse suite of 6 trustless products to the participants of the Flare Network including; yield farming, swaps, loans, insurance, wrapping, and yield mining. Flare Finance has a goal to unite the ecosystems of the Flare Network in one easily adoptable platform for the holders of XRP, DOGE, LTC, XLM, and FLR.
