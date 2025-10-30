FixMe AI (FIX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0017181 $ 0.0017181 $ 0.0017181 24H Low $ 0.00178703 $ 0.00178703 $ 0.00178703 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0017181$ 0.0017181 $ 0.0017181 24H High $ 0.00178703$ 0.00178703 $ 0.00178703 All Time High $ 0.00612491$ 0.00612491 $ 0.00612491 Lowest Price $ 0.0017181$ 0.0017181 $ 0.0017181 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -0.93% Price Change (7D) -1.71% Price Change (7D) -1.71%

FixMe AI (FIX) real-time price is $0.00174964. Over the past 24 hours, FIX traded between a low of $ 0.0017181 and a high of $ 0.00178703, showing active market volatility. FIX's all-time high price is $ 0.00612491, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0017181.

In terms of short-term performance, FIX has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.93% over 24 hours, and -1.71% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

FixMe AI (FIX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 44.53K$ 44.53K $ 44.53K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 87.48K$ 87.48K $ 87.48K Circulation Supply 25.45M 25.45M 25.45M Total Supply 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FixMe AI is $ 44.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FIX is 25.45M, with a total supply of 50000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 87.48K.