Fitchin Universe Price (CHIN)
The live price of Fitchin Universe (CHIN) today is 0.00741488 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.23M USD. CHIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fitchin Universe Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fitchin Universe price change within the day is -4.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 165.45M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CHIN to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Fitchin Universe to USD was $ -0.000309022135681936.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fitchin Universe to USD was $ +0.0002262487.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fitchin Universe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fitchin Universe to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000309022135681936
|-4.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002262487
|+3.05%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fitchin Universe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.35%
-4.00%
-12.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FITCHIN Universe is a multi-layer ecosystem of competition, community engagement and tokenized entertainment bridging the gap between web2 gaming and web3. The ecosystem is powered by $CHIN, the gamer’s token. Founded in 2022 by soccer legend Sergio "Kun" Aguero, FITCHIN quickly became the leading Spanish-speaking gaming platform. Partnering with Web2 and Web3 giants, esports teams like Leo Messi's KRÜ Esports, and creators like TheDonato it achieved an extended reach of 250M followers. Clans Arena, the flagship product, enables the tokenization of gaming communities and engages users through an Own-to-Earn model in competitive tournaments for liquidity and real token price action. The Clans Arena leverages FITCHIN’s community hubs, tournament infrastructure, and THE HUB digital identity avatars, providing a 360 web3 entertainment experience for the user.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
