Fishing Frenzy Price Today

The live Fishing Frenzy (FISH) price today is $ 0.00123127, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FISH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00123127 per FISH.

Fishing Frenzy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 337,966, with a circulating supply of 274.48M FISH. During the last 24 hours, FISH traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00483823, while the all-time low was $ 0.0011024.

In short-term performance, FISH moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 45.75.

Fishing Frenzy (FISH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 337.97K$ 337.97K $ 337.97K Volume (24H) $ 45.75$ 45.75 $ 45.75 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.23M$ 1.23M $ 1.23M Circulation Supply 274.48M 274.48M 274.48M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Fishing Frenzy is $ 337.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 45.75. The circulating supply of FISH is 274.48M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.23M.