Fish Crypto Price (FICO)
The live price of Fish Crypto (FICO) today is 0.00015037 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FICO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fish Crypto Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.16 USD
- Fish Crypto price change within the day is +0.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.38%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000257838
|+17.15%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000150258
|+9.99%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fish Crypto: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.38%
+0.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Super fishers catch legendary fish" - This is the story from a famous series that has inspired us to create FishCrypto. Every player is a legend, each choosing the best fishing rod to go and catch fish, collect them, own valuable items and most importantly, have a blast. FishCrypto is an NFT Play-to-Earn game about exploring Vestu Island, capturing and taming magical fish to grant the desires of each adventurers. FishCrypto’s magical fish and NFT assets will accompany you to the future Metaverse, battling other players and safeguarding you from its hazards. FishCrypto is a simple game for everyone, and it does not require a lot of effort to play. However, one thing is for sure: FishCrypto is never dull since you can always as your actual friends to join you in the game and hunt loot from treasure island Vestu. FishCrypto is meant to be fun, and give back community monetary value through the magic of blockchain. Welcome on board, fishers!
|1 FICO to AUD
A$0.0002420957
|1 FICO to GBP
￡0.0001233034
|1 FICO to EUR
€0.0001458589
|1 FICO to USD
$0.00015037
|1 FICO to MYR
RM0.000676665
|1 FICO to TRY
₺0.0053276091
|1 FICO to JPY
¥0.0234983199
|1 FICO to RUB
₽0.0154114213
|1 FICO to INR
₹0.0130190346
|1 FICO to IDR
Rp2.4650815728
|1 FICO to PHP
₱0.0088041635
|1 FICO to EGP
￡E.0.007578648
|1 FICO to BRL
R$0.000917257
|1 FICO to CAD
C$0.0002165328
|1 FICO to BDT
৳0.018269955
|1 FICO to NGN
₦0.2342208231
|1 FICO to UAH
₴0.0063320807
|1 FICO to VES
Bs0.00811998
|1 FICO to PKR
Rs0.0419201486
|1 FICO to KZT
₸0.0798133886
|1 FICO to THB
฿0.0051712243
|1 FICO to TWD
NT$0.0049456693
|1 FICO to CHF
Fr0.0001368367
|1 FICO to HKD
HK$0.0011698786
|1 FICO to MAD
.د.م0.0015097148