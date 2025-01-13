Fish Cat Price (FAT)
The live price of Fish Cat (FAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 147.94K USD. FAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fish Cat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.57K USD
- Fish Cat price change within the day is -36.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the FAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FAT price information.
During today, the price change of Fish Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fish Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fish Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fish Cat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-36.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fish Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.93%
-36.24%
-16.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fish Cat ($FAT) is a meme coin on the Sui blockchain, characterized by its blend of cat and fish meme themes. Fish Cat focuses on creating an entertaining and interactive environment for meme lovers and crypto enthusiasts. It leverages the Sui network for its transactions, known for its scalability and performance. The project's aim is to cultivate a fun, engaging community space within the often complex world of cryptocurrency, emphasizing humour and community spirit.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FAT to AUD
A$--
|1 FAT to GBP
￡--
|1 FAT to EUR
€--
|1 FAT to USD
$--
|1 FAT to MYR
RM--
|1 FAT to TRY
₺--
|1 FAT to JPY
¥--
|1 FAT to RUB
₽--
|1 FAT to INR
₹--
|1 FAT to IDR
Rp--
|1 FAT to PHP
₱--
|1 FAT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FAT to BRL
R$--
|1 FAT to CAD
C$--
|1 FAT to BDT
৳--
|1 FAT to NGN
₦--
|1 FAT to UAH
₴--
|1 FAT to VES
Bs--
|1 FAT to PKR
Rs--
|1 FAT to KZT
₸--
|1 FAT to THB
฿--
|1 FAT to TWD
NT$--
|1 FAT to CHF
Fr--
|1 FAT to HKD
HK$--
|1 FAT to MAD
.د.م--