$GRACIE is a blockchain-based project inspired by Noland Arbaugh’s loyal and beloved dog, Gracie. At its core, $GRACIE is more than just a token; it’s a community-driven initiative designed to bring people together through shared passions for charity, gaming, live streaming, and animal welfare. The project aims to build a bridge between the worlds of decentralized finance (DeFi) and real-world impact, creating a platform where digital assets are used to support meaningful causes.
By leveraging blockchain technology, $GRACIE offers transparency, inclusivity, and accessibility, enabling its community to participate in charitable initiatives, engage in gaming-related activities, and connect through live-streamed events. The project’s mission is not only to raise awareness about animal welfare but also to provide financial support to rescue organizations, shelters, and adoption services. Additionally, $GRACIE fosters a fun and engaging ecosystem where holders can actively take part in shaping the project’s direction and giving back to the causes they care about most.
This unique blend of philanthropy, entertainment, and community engagement makes $GRACIE stand out in the ever-growing crypto space. It’s not just a token; it’s a movement dedicated to making a positive impact, one paw at a time.
Understanding the tokenomics of First AI Owned Dog (GRACIE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GRACIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GRACIE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
