Finetuning Price (SN37)
The live price of Finetuning (SN37) today is 1.72 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.17M USD. SN37 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Finetuning Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Finetuning price change within the day is -3.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.27M USD
During today, the price change of Finetuning to USD was $ -0.062643359979974.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Finetuning to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Finetuning to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Finetuning to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.062643359979974
|-3.52%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Finetuning: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.12%
-3.52%
-22.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SOTA models built by Bittensor
Understanding the tokenomics of Finetuning (SN37) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SN37 token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 SN37 to VND
₫45,261.8
|1 SN37 to AUD
A$2.6316
|1 SN37 to GBP
￡1.2728
|1 SN37 to EUR
€1.4792
|1 SN37 to USD
$1.72
|1 SN37 to MYR
RM7.2928
|1 SN37 to TRY
₺67.9744
|1 SN37 to JPY
¥249.2968
|1 SN37 to RUB
₽135.0028
|1 SN37 to INR
₹148.4532
|1 SN37 to IDR
Rp28,196.7168
|1 SN37 to KRW
₩2,359.3928
|1 SN37 to PHP
₱97.8164
|1 SN37 to EGP
￡E.86.1892
|1 SN37 to BRL
R$9.4428
|1 SN37 to CAD
C$2.3392
|1 SN37 to BDT
৳210.2528
|1 SN37 to NGN
₦2,654.304
|1 SN37 to UAH
₴71.4316
|1 SN37 to VES
Bs175.44
|1 SN37 to PKR
Rs487.2416
|1 SN37 to KZT
₸892.1124
|1 SN37 to THB
฿55.986
|1 SN37 to TWD
NT$50.7916
|1 SN37 to AED
د.إ6.3124
|1 SN37 to CHF
Fr1.3932
|1 SN37 to HKD
HK$13.4848
|1 SN37 to MAD
.د.م15.6692
|1 SN37 to MXN
$32.6456