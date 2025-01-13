Finder AI Price (FINDER)
The live price of Finder AI (FINDER) today is 0.01048189 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.59K USD. FINDER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Finder AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.97 USD
- Finder AI price change within the day is +1.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 914.77K USD
During today, the price change of Finder AI to USD was $ +0.00010925.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Finder AI to USD was $ +0.0007709838.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Finder AI to USD was $ +0.0019412386.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Finder AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00010925
|+1.05%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0007709838
|+7.36%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0019412386
|+18.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Finder AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
+1.05%
-3.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FinderAI is an ecosystem on Ethereum with an AI-powered tool that scans and analyzes the Ethereum network to identify interesting trends and potential opportunities before they become widely recognized for the public. It provides their users with early insights into promising metas and projects on Ethereum. Additionally, FinderAI has got a revenue-sharing model, where FinderAI Card Holders benefit directly from the platform’s success through profit-sharing mechanisms.
