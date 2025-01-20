Filipcoin Price (FCP)
The live price of Filipcoin (FCP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FCP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Filipcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.53K USD
- Filipcoin price change within the day is -3.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the FCP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FCP price information.
During today, the price change of Filipcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Filipcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Filipcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Filipcoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.78%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+0.83%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+12.18%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Filipcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-3.78%
-1.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FILIPCOIN is creating a blockchain ecosystem for mobile application services in the service economy sector. Unlike other projects in the cryptocurrency world, FILIPCOIN holders already gains automatic access to a developed and fully-functional application for small businesses and entrepreneurs, with additional uses and benefits in the pipeline. However, as we will detail in this Whitepaper, we intend to introduce additional functionalities and progressively integrate the application into the Ethereum blockchain.
