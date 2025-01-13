Filecoin Standard Full Hashrate Price (SFIL)
The live price of Filecoin Standard Full Hashrate (SFIL) today is 0.04421987 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 88.45K USD. SFIL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Filecoin Standard Full Hashrate Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 39.82 USD
- Filecoin Standard Full Hashrate price change within the day is -5.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SFIL to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Filecoin Standard Full Hashrate to USD was $ -0.00240875890852738.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Filecoin Standard Full Hashrate to USD was $ -0.0108185503.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Filecoin Standard Full Hashrate to USD was $ -0.0000546999.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Filecoin Standard Full Hashrate to USD was $ -0.01878243320870455.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00240875890852738
|-5.16%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0108185503
|-24.46%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000546999
|-0.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01878243320870455
|-29.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of Filecoin Standard Full Hashrate: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-5.16%
-9.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SFIL Aims to Build a More Transparent, Efficient and Free Filecoin Mining Ecosystem.
|1 SFIL to AUD
A$0.0716361894
|1 SFIL to GBP
￡0.0358180947
|1 SFIL to EUR
€0.0428932739
|1 SFIL to USD
$0.04421987
|1 SFIL to MYR
RM0.1985472163
|1 SFIL to TRY
₺1.5667099941
|1 SFIL to JPY
¥6.9721469029
|1 SFIL to RUB
₽4.5037937595
|1 SFIL to INR
₹3.8104261979
|1 SFIL to IDR
Rp724.9157856528
|1 SFIL to PHP
₱2.60897233
|1 SFIL to EGP
￡E.2.237525422
|1 SFIL to BRL
R$0.2706256044
|1 SFIL to CAD
C$0.0636766128
|1 SFIL to BDT
৳5.4182606711
|1 SFIL to NGN
₦68.8781961081
|1 SFIL to UAH
₴1.8780178789
|1 SFIL to VES
Bs2.34365311
|1 SFIL to PKR
Rs12.3691820364
|1 SFIL to KZT
₸23.4462594714
|1 SFIL to THB
฿1.5361982838
|1 SFIL to TWD
NT$1.4641198957
|1 SFIL to CHF
Fr0.0402400817
|1 SFIL to HKD
HK$0.3440305886
|1 SFIL to MAD
.د.م0.4461784883