Feeder Finance (FEED) Tokenomics
Feeder Finance (FEED) Information
-
Feeder.finance aims to provide passive and diversified yield aggregation solutions for DeFi investors.
-
Our model makes assumptions and runs on the two principles that should be clear to anyone with a finance or economics background: 1) The Efficient Market Hypothesis, and 2) Random Walk Hypothesis
-
Our product will focus on a so-called vault of vaults or vaults of pools solution that rebalanced regularly based on simple but powerful formulas that will be made public prior to the launch — Feeder.finance does not aim to reinvent the wheel, simply create a simple and useful product for passively-minded investors for the long-term.
-
We adopt the concept of real-world “Feeder Funds” (also known as “fund of funds”) and apply it to DeFi to not compete, but to support, the best capital allocators (Vaults, Liquidity Pools, and perhaps more…) in crypto
Please refer to our medium for more: https://medium.com/feeder-finance/introducing-feeder-finance-defi-aggregator-for-diversified-yield-generation-aba8d953ab31
Feeder Finance (FEED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Feeder Finance (FEED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Feeder Finance (FEED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Feeder Finance (FEED) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FEED tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FEED tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FEED's tokenomics, explore FEED token's live price!
FEED Price Prediction
Want to know where FEED might be heading? Our FEED price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.