Feed The People Price Today

The live Feed The People (FTP) price today is $ 0, with a 6.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current FTP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FTP.

Feed The People currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 82,667, with a circulating supply of 999.77M FTP. During the last 24 hours, FTP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01172217, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FTP moved -0.61% in the last hour and +22.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Feed The People (FTP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 82.67K$ 82.67K $ 82.67K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 82.67K$ 82.67K $ 82.67K Circulation Supply 999.77M 999.77M 999.77M Total Supply 999,774,098.335606 999,774,098.335606 999,774,098.335606

The current Market Cap of Feed The People is $ 82.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FTP is 999.77M, with a total supply of 999774098.335606. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 82.67K.