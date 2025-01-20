Federal AI Price (FEDAI)
The live price of Federal AI (FEDAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FEDAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Federal AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 748.18 USD
- Federal AI price change within the day is +2.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Federal AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Federal AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Federal AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Federal AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-57.01%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-63.30%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Federal AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+2.48%
-18.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Federal AI is aiming to start the evolution of federated learning combined with Blockchain which highlights the potential to redefine the landscape of AI applications. This innovative approach not only propels advancements in model training but also places a paramount emphasis on safeguarding individual data privacy and security and emerges as a key driver in shaping the future of AI, where progress is intricately intertwined with the preservation of user privacy and the assurance of secure data handling. At present, Federal AI is diligently constructing various Federal Learning and blockchain powered applications to provide real world use-cases from healthcare solutions to crypto insights, predictions, and visualization. Other critical initiatives include a dedicated web application built by leveraging Federated AI Learning, the model excels in identifying potential cases of melanoma cancer from photographs. This approach benefits from a broad spectrum of data while upholding patient privacy. The distinctive quality that sets Federal AI apart from its competitors is our unwavering dedication to continuous technological and ecosystem evolution. Unlike others, our commitment to innovation knows no bounds, and satisfaction never leads to complacency. We are steadfastly engaged in rigorous research and data analysis, ensuring that our users have access to the most potent and effective investment tools available in the market. Guided by this visionary approach, we are meticulously constructing a product that embodies efficiency, simplicity, security, reliability, and scalability. Our relentless pursuit of advancement ensures that Federal AI remains at the forefront of providing cutting-edge solutions in the dynamic landscape of investment technology.
