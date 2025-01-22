FE TECH Price (FETS)
The live price of FE TECH (FETS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FETS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FE TECH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.41K USD
- FE TECH price change within the day is -4.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of FE TECH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FE TECH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FE TECH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FE TECH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FE TECH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
-4.29%
-4.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"FeTech is a cutting-edge platform designed to bridge the gap between technology and innovation. Our mission is to provide smart, AI-driven solutions for businesses, empowering them to thrive in a digital-first world. With advanced tools for automation, analytics, and decision-making, FeTech redefines how organizations leverage technology to achieve sustainable growth and efficiency." Trade directly through our unique bot, copy trade, Swap tokens, Snipe projects, CA Scanner Our project is utility based with our utilities already live
|1 FETS to AUD
A$--
|1 FETS to GBP
￡--
|1 FETS to EUR
€--
|1 FETS to USD
$--
|1 FETS to MYR
RM--
|1 FETS to TRY
₺--
|1 FETS to JPY
¥--
|1 FETS to RUB
₽--
|1 FETS to INR
₹--
|1 FETS to IDR
Rp--
|1 FETS to PHP
₱--
|1 FETS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FETS to BRL
R$--
|1 FETS to CAD
C$--
|1 FETS to BDT
৳--
|1 FETS to NGN
₦--
|1 FETS to UAH
₴--
|1 FETS to VES
Bs--
|1 FETS to PKR
Rs--
|1 FETS to KZT
₸--
|1 FETS to THB
฿--
|1 FETS to TWD
NT$--
|1 FETS to CHF
Fr--
|1 FETS to HKD
HK$--
|1 FETS to MAD
.د.م--