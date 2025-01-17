What is Fathom ($FATHOM)

What is the project about? Our project is about creating a stable ROI with external revenue streams using trading bots. We invented Stable Staking! What makes your project unique? We have created the first fair staking method that uses the USD contributed at the time of staking to determine your reward amount. We also have an incredible development team that has created our 6 custom smart contracts and dApp. History of your project. We have spent the last year developing out systems before launching. We then launched on a dex that was not tracked by CG or CMC so we have launched V2 in order to correct a contract mistake and allow us to list on PCS. Then sniperbots hit our launch due to the price increase from V1. We are now stabilizing and building our revenue streams daily. What’s next for your project? We will be building the external revenue further with our collected funds. What can your token be used for? Our token is primarily used to stake and allow for an ROI on the token. This acts like a part ownership in the external revenue.

Fathom ($FATHOM) Resource Whitepaper Official Website