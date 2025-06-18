FATE on SUI Price (FATE)
The live price of FATE on SUI (FATE) today is 0.00025106 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 250.67K USD. FATE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FATE on SUI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FATE on SUI price change within the day is -37.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the FATE to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of FATE on SUI to USD was $ -0.000153063911471718.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FATE on SUI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FATE on SUI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FATE on SUI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000153063911471718
|-37.87%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FATE on SUI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.55%
-37.87%
-65.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$FATE is a meme coin built on the Sui blockchain that merges AI, fortune-telling, and Web3 culture for all the Degens out there. Users interact with the FATE Bot to ask questions—about life, trading, or memes—and receive mystic or absurd answers powered by real-time data. The project offers viral engagement, gamified predictions, and integrates physical and digital experiences for deeper community connection.
