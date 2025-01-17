FartGoatPenguButthole6900ai16z Price (SOLANA)
The live price of FartGoatPenguButthole6900ai16z (SOLANA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 161.84K USD. SOLANA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FartGoatPenguButthole6900ai16z Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 92.29K USD
- FartGoatPenguButthole6900ai16z price change within the day is -4.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.93M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SOLANA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SOLANA price information.
During today, the price change of FartGoatPenguButthole6900ai16z to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FartGoatPenguButthole6900ai16z to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FartGoatPenguButthole6900ai16z to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FartGoatPenguButthole6900ai16z to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FartGoatPenguButthole6900ai16z: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.76%
-4.27%
-88.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The ticker $SOLANA represents a meme token embodying the current meta on the Solana blockchain. It combines elements from popular meme tokens like Fart, Goat, and Butthole, all humorously attributed to being "created by" AI. This token serves as both a parody and a satirical commentary on the proliferation of meme and AI-driven coins in the Solana ecosystem, encapsulating the absurdity and humor of the space.
