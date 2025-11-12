FartPig is a decentralized meme-based ecosystem built on the Solana blockchain. It combines entertainment and utility through a series of on-chain products including two NFT collections, a play-to-earn PvP game currently in development, and an upcoming web2-integrated clothing brand. The project operates with zero developer wallet, aiming to be entirely community-driven and transparent. In addition to continuous investment across the entire social media ecosystem, creating a omnichannel experience.