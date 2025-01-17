Fantom Libero Financial Price (FLIBERO)
The live price of Fantom Libero Financial (FLIBERO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FLIBERO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fantom Libero Financial Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.23K USD
- Fantom Libero Financial price change within the day is -1.99%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the FLIBERO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FLIBERO price information.
During today, the price change of Fantom Libero Financial to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fantom Libero Financial to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fantom Libero Financial to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fantom Libero Financial to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.99%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-52.07%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-9.79%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fantom Libero Financial: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.99%
+8.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
From the creator of Libero: FLibero - Fantom Libero Financial is a dual rewards, auto-staking token that lets each token holder become a shareholder. With our positive rebase formula, FLibero is creating a new type of elastic token, allowing $FLIBERO holders to earn staking rewards just by holding. The auto staking & compounding mechanism makes 2.04% rewards per day become a fixed APY of 159,058.06% plus 7% USDC passive income from trading volume. FLibero is also a DeFi 3.0 Farming as a Service protocol with FLibero Treasury accumulated from a portion of buy & sell fee. This fund is bridged to multi-chain and farm at the most attractive yield farms. The profit is used to buy back FLibero to raise price floor & stability.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FLIBERO to AUD
A$--
|1 FLIBERO to GBP
￡--
|1 FLIBERO to EUR
€--
|1 FLIBERO to USD
$--
|1 FLIBERO to MYR
RM--
|1 FLIBERO to TRY
₺--
|1 FLIBERO to JPY
¥--
|1 FLIBERO to RUB
₽--
|1 FLIBERO to INR
₹--
|1 FLIBERO to IDR
Rp--
|1 FLIBERO to PHP
₱--
|1 FLIBERO to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FLIBERO to BRL
R$--
|1 FLIBERO to CAD
C$--
|1 FLIBERO to BDT
৳--
|1 FLIBERO to NGN
₦--
|1 FLIBERO to UAH
₴--
|1 FLIBERO to VES
Bs--
|1 FLIBERO to PKR
Rs--
|1 FLIBERO to KZT
₸--
|1 FLIBERO to THB
฿--
|1 FLIBERO to TWD
NT$--
|1 FLIBERO to CHF
Fr--
|1 FLIBERO to HKD
HK$--
|1 FLIBERO to MAD
.د.م--