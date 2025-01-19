eZKalibur Price (SWORD)
The live price of eZKalibur (SWORD) today is 0.02227696 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SWORD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key eZKalibur Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.62 USD
- eZKalibur price change within the day is -0.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of eZKalibur to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of eZKalibur to USD was $ -0.0092505700.
In the past 60 days, the price change of eZKalibur to USD was $ -0.0093532623.
In the past 90 days, the price change of eZKalibur to USD was $ -0.012245196273751145.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.22%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0092505700
|-41.52%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0093532623
|-41.98%
|90 Days
|$ -0.012245196273751145
|-35.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of eZKalibur: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.22%
-42.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
eZKalibur is the first ecosystem-focused and community-driven DEX built on zkSync Era. eZKalibur AMM is designed in a simple, efficient, fast, cheap, and secure way to trade one ERC-20 token for another via our automated liquidity pools. With eZKalibur, you can trade with ease, knowing that you're in control of your assets and that your transactions are protected. Swapping your tokens on eZKalibur is the simplest type of trading and it can be done by following these steps: Make sure you're on the zkSync network and then connect your wallet to eZKalibur. In the upper section, select the token from the list which you want to swap and that token must be available in your wallet which you connected. In the lower section, select the token that you want to swap with the token you selected above. Make sure the slippage amount is right which varies from token to token. If you're swapping a particular token for the first time on eZKalibur then you'll have to enable the token first by clicking on enable button and confirming the transaction in your wallet. Then click swap and confirm the swap transaction in your wallet.
