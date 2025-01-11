EyzoAI Price (EYZ)
The live price of EyzoAI (EYZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.94K USD. EYZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EyzoAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.42 USD
- EyzoAI price change within the day is +0.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of EyzoAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EyzoAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EyzoAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EyzoAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.83%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of EyzoAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
+0.83%
-7.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
EyzoAI is an advanced blockchain intelligence platform that aims to fundamentally change how investors obtain and utilize crucial, condensed information earlier for trading in the crypto market. Powered by Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), we transform information into deeper knowledge, enhancing your connections and insights to turn complex data into well-informed decisions. As the first platform of its kind, EyzoAI sets itself apart from other platforms by providing a complete view of the market, absorbing massive amounts of data, and using AGI to filter it for our users.
