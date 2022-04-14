Exchange Token Plus (EXTO+) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Exchange Token Plus (EXTO+), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Exchange Token Plus (EXTO+) Information EXTO is a revenue-type reward token. We support EXTO PLAN using the "HARVEST WORLD" program developed with the accumulated know-how of experts. EXTO PLAN is a project that generates and distributes profits by participating in FX margin trading through token staking. PLAN participants can verify the performance of "HARVEST WORLD" through staking and receive rewards at the same time. You can also directly check the real-time trading situation through the platform. EXTO aims to expand the sustainable ecosystem and social trading that anyone can easily participate in. Official Website: https://extoworld.io Whitepaper: https://extoworld.io/assets/whitepaper/EXTO_Whitepaper_en.pdf Buy EXTO+ Now!

Exchange Token Plus (EXTO+) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 418.34M
All-Time High: $ 1.71
All-Time Low: $ 0.281979
Current Price: $ 0.418345

Exchange Token Plus (EXTO+) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Exchange Token Plus (EXTO+) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EXTO+ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EXTO+ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EXTO+'s tokenomics, explore EXTO+ token's live price!

