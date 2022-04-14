Excelon (XLON) Tokenomics
Excelon (XLON) Information
Excelon (XLON) Coin is the native coin of XLON Chain, a next-generation public blockchain that enables instant global transactions between people and businesses.
Excelon (XLON) Coin is becoming an integral part of the EXCELON Ecosystem (https://excelon.io) in terms of technology for its payment and DeFi services. The EXCELON Ecosystem uses the Excelon (XLON) Coin as the Native Utility Currency for all payments and rewards on its platform, thus contributing a ready-made market with a high diversity of products and services such as IBAN Wallets, Mastercard/ Visa debit cards, Crypto Wallet and Exchange, Defi Earn, Stake and Credit functionalities, etc.
The Excelon (XLON) Coin can be used with decentralized wallets to execute transactions in real-time with minimal cost and security, receive Earnouts for staking and smart contract execution and rewards for participating in mining services. At the same time XLON can be used within the Excelon Ecosystem as a means of payment for certain services, subscription plans to receive amazing rewards such as Spotify, Netflix, Uber, Airbnb etc when using the Excelon products for payments, etc.
Understanding the tokenomics of Excelon (XLON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XLON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XLON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
