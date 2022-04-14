EvolvAi (EVOAI) Tokenomics
EvolvAi (EVOAI) Information
Two sides of innovation in one platform:
🤖 Custom AI Agents – Tailored intelligence for personalized problem-solving. 🔄 Blockchain Workflow Automation – Streamlining processes for seamless efficiency.
EvolvAi is a groundbreaking platform that bridges the gap between Ai customization and Blockchain Automation Workflows.
With EvolvLabs, anyone can easily customize, fine-tune, and deploy pre-trained Ai models or do the same for your Blockchain Automation Workflows without any coding or technical expertise.
Our intuitive no-code environment empowers users to focus on real-world applications while our cutting-edge infrastructure handles the heavy lifting in the background. Afterwards, you can share your creation on our Marketplace to monetize from it.
Whether you're creating a smart Blockchain Workflow Automation or fine-tuning an Ai agents, EvolvAi makes it all seamless and accessible. With EvolvAi, innovation is no longer limited to experts – it’s available to everyone.
EvolvAi (EVOAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for EvolvAi (EVOAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
EvolvAi (EVOAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of EvolvAi (EVOAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EVOAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EVOAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.