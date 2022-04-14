Every Game (EGAME) Tokenomics
Every Game (EGAME) Information
SAMSUNG GAMES' EVERY GAME is a game platform project that attracts blockchain games from partners and indie game developers.EGMAE tokens are used to play games and purchase items. It is also used for content purchases and commissions in the NFT market. The NFT market will also be paid for payments on cross-chain and other networks.
Every Game (EGAME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Every Game (EGAME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Every Game (EGAME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Every Game (EGAME) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EGAME tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EGAME tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand EGAME's tokenomics, explore EGAME token's live price!
EGAME Price Prediction
Want to know where EGAME might be heading? Our EGAME price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.