EverMoon ERC (EVERMOON) Tokenomics
EverMoon ERC (EVERMOON) Information
Unique tokenomics. Empowering community. Historical vision
We are a vibrant and inclusive community-driven project committed to creating an immersive and nurturing environment within the world of Web3. At EverMoon, we believe in the power of collaboration, innovation, and the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize the way communities thrive.
Our Mission Our mission is to establish the most influential community in the Web3 space, where individuals from diverse backgrounds can come together, connect, and unleash their creativity. We strive to foster an atmosphere that encourages learning, collaboration, and personal growth, where every member can contribute and benefit from the collective wisdom of the community.
Our Vision EverMoon envisions a future where Web3 communities empower individuals to explore their passions, share knowledge, and collaborate on projects with like-minded enthusiasts. We strive to break down barriers and create opportunities for people from all walks of life to access the exciting world of blockchain technology, regardless of their level of expertise.
EverMoon ERC (EVERMOON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for EverMoon ERC (EVERMOON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
EverMoon ERC (EVERMOON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of EverMoon ERC (EVERMOON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EVERMOON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EVERMOON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand EVERMOON's tokenomics, explore EVERMOON token's live price!
EVERMOON Price Prediction
Want to know where EVERMOON might be heading? Our EVERMOON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.