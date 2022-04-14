Everlodge (ELDG) Tokenomics
Everlodge have created a groundbreaking business model which aims to reimagine the holiday home landscape. Everlodge’s platform is the ideal marketplace for investors to buy fractions of; a multi-million dollar hotel in New York, an AirBNB in London and a villa in the Maldives. Requiring less than $250 to get started and purchased solely with cryptocurrency, Everlodge’s marketplace operates within 3 parameters; complete decentralization, instantaneous purchases and full anonymity. Users of the Everlodge platform all get the advantages of a real estate investor such as; Appreciation in the value of assets Passive income in the form of monthly payments Ability to decide which properties and developments they would like to invest in Our vision is to make the real estate market accessible to investors worldwide regardless of their origin, country, or credit score with a global decentralized Real Estate NFT marketplace backed by real world properties. Enjoy Real Estate NFT investments without banks, hidden fees, or geographic limits.
Understanding the tokenomics of Everlodge (ELDG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ELDG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ELDG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
