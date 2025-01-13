What is ETHUP (ETHUP)

ETHUP is a leveraged token that goes 2-4x long the ETH via futures trading. By means of leverage and the rebalancing of the asset base, when the ETH price goes up 1%, the net asset value of ETHUP will rise by 2-4%. Due to the rebalancing mechanism, the NAV of the leveraged token may be worn in the price volatility. It is recommended that you do not hold the leveraged token for long periods of time to control for risks. When ETF shares merge, the number of shares you hold will be reduced to 1/1000 of the original quantity (assuming a 1000:1 consolidation). The price of each ETF share will increase by a factor of 1000, while the total value of your ETF holdings remains the same. Please note that trading will be temporarily suspended during consolidation.

