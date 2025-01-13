ETHforestAI Price (ETHFAI)
The live price of ETHforestAI (ETHFAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.75K USD. ETHFAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ETHforestAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 37.65 USD
- ETHforestAI price change within the day is -0.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 22.57B USD
During today, the price change of ETHforestAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ETHforestAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ETHforestAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ETHforestAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.60%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-23.89%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-14.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ETHforestAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.16%
-0.60%
-11.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? ETHforestAI is a Web3 learning platform with an integrated AI chatbot, built-in Learn-To-Earn, Real Yield and Creator Economy elements. The platform is built around a unique approach to education, providing users with a fun and interactive way to learn about Web3 and decentralized technologies. What makes your project unique? Combining our AI chatbot and Learning platform together creates a good connection between the two and our users can learn with ease. History of your project. We've been working for a few months on this project behind the scenes and launched it on the Arbitrum blockhain on 16th of March 2023. What’s next for your project? End of Q1 - 1. Public early alpha of the AI chatbot Early Q2 - 1. Quiz system implementation in the platform Q2 - 2. Beta version of the learning platform, which will include most of the planned mechanics End of Q2 - 3. Public beta version of the AI chatbot Q3 - Full implementation of the platform and AI What can your token be used for? $ETHFAI is currently used for trading and supporting our ecosystem. It will also be used as a whitelist for our holders to be able to access the AI chatbot.
