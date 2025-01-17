Ethernus Price (ETUS)
The live price of Ethernus (ETUS) today is 0.02234537 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.99M USD. ETUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ethernus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.06K USD
- Ethernus price change within the day is +2.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 850.00M USD
During today, the price change of Ethernus to USD was $ +0.00060386.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ethernus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ethernus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ethernus to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00060386
|+2.78%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ethernus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.41%
+2.78%
+37.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ethernus is a decentralized ecosystem designed to provide algorithmic price stability, cross-chain interoperability, and user-centric financial solutions. The project’s primary token, ETUS, operates on the Polygon blockchain and is stabilized around $0.10 through an innovative PriceBalancer mechanism. Ethernus introduces a multi-phase progression system, allowing users to transition from ETUS to sETUS and ultimately to SLAR, unlocking governance capabilities and access to advanced staking pools. Core utilities include donation pools with reward mechanisms, governance voting via SLAR, and staking opportunities that incentivize long-term engagement. With a focus on transparency, sustainability, and community involvement, Ethernus aims to redefine blockchain-based financial ecosystems.
|1 ETUS to AUD
A$0.0359760457
|1 ETUS to GBP
￡0.0183232034
|1 ETUS to EUR
€0.0216750089
|1 ETUS to USD
$0.02234537
