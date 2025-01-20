EthereumMax Price (EMAX)
The live price of EthereumMax (EMAX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EMAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EthereumMax Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.25K USD
- EthereumMax price change within the day is -4.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of EthereumMax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EthereumMax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EthereumMax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EthereumMax to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-18.03%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+5.37%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of EthereumMax: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.32%
-4.22%
-14.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
EthereumMax (EMAX) is a progressive ERC-20 token built on the secure Ethereum network. We launched EMAX with a vision to bridge the gap between the emergence of community-driven tokens and the well-known foundational coins of crypto, creating a unique token that provides lifestyle perks with financial rewards and incentives to its holders with a pathway for practical long-term use in everyday life. This is the essence of the Culture Token. EMAX launched with a total supply of 2 quadrillion tokens, yet that circulating supply continues to decrease as our tokenomics include a 0% tax on buys, a 9% tax on sells and transfers, 3% of which remains in treasury and 6% is burned every other week. To start on the right foot and to establish EMAX as a long-term project, we had no biased pre-sale event as 100% of the tokens were released on the open market, we locked liquidity to support the project, and founder wallets have been locked and verified as a sign of commitment to deepen trust within the community. EMAX is a long-term project with a bold vision, strategic roadmap, and united community to accomplish lofty goals few have ever imagined, let alone conquered – and we plan on doing just that.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EMAX to AUD
A$--
|1 EMAX to GBP
￡--
|1 EMAX to EUR
€--
|1 EMAX to USD
$--
|1 EMAX to MYR
RM--
|1 EMAX to TRY
₺--
|1 EMAX to JPY
¥--
|1 EMAX to RUB
₽--
|1 EMAX to INR
₹--
|1 EMAX to IDR
Rp--
|1 EMAX to PHP
₱--
|1 EMAX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 EMAX to BRL
R$--
|1 EMAX to CAD
C$--
|1 EMAX to BDT
৳--
|1 EMAX to NGN
₦--
|1 EMAX to UAH
₴--
|1 EMAX to VES
Bs--
|1 EMAX to PKR
Rs--
|1 EMAX to KZT
₸--
|1 EMAX to THB
฿--
|1 EMAX to TWD
NT$--
|1 EMAX to CHF
Fr--
|1 EMAX to HKD
HK$--
|1 EMAX to MAD
.د.م--