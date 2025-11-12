What is SENA

Ethena Staked ENA (SENA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ethena Staked ENA (SENA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 302.17M Total Supply: $ 958.19M Circulating Supply: $ 958.19M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 302.17M All-Time High: $ 1.31 All-Time Low: $ 0.227519 Current Price: $ 0.315361

Ethena Staked ENA (SENA) Information Official Website: https://www.ethena.fi/ Whitepaper: https://ethena-labs.gitbook.io/

Ethena Staked ENA (SENA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ethena Staked ENA (SENA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SENA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SENA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SENA's tokenomics, explore SENA token's live price!

