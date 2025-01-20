What is Eris Staked Kuji (AMPKUJI)

What is the project about? ERIS is a Liquid Staking and Slow-burn Arbitrage Protocol based in the Cosmos Ecosystem. What makes your project unique? Eris contains no platform token and by holding amp staking derivatives, you receive part of the performance fees collected by Eris Protocol on the corresponding blockchain. History of your project. Eris Protocol was originally created in 2022 on the Terra blockchain with ampLUNA as its first LSD coin. It now boasts multiple LSDs across various chains within Cosmos. What’s next for your project? We intend to continue launching LSD coins while also expanding the utility and composability of the current selection. What can your token be used for? ampKUJI is a liquid staked version of KUJI and allows users to receive staking yield while also keeping their KUJI token liquid and available for utility.

