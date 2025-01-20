Eris amplified OSMO Logo

Eris amplified OSMO Price (AMPOSMO)

USD

Eris amplified OSMO (AMPOSMO) Live Price Chart

$0.495221
$0.495221$0.495221
-7.50%(1D)

Price of Eris amplified OSMO (AMPOSMO) Today

The live price of Eris amplified OSMO (AMPOSMO) today is 0.495221 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AMPOSMO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Eris amplified OSMO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 63.32 USD
- Eris amplified OSMO price change within the day is -7.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the AMPOSMO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AMPOSMO price information.

Eris amplified OSMO (AMPOSMO) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Eris amplified OSMO to USD was $ -0.0404055177051296.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Eris amplified OSMO to USD was $ -0.0289865231.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Eris amplified OSMO to USD was $ -0.0306182763.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Eris amplified OSMO to USD was $ -0.11903228396346.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0404055177051296-7.54%
30 Days$ -0.0289865231-5.85%
60 Days$ -0.0306182763-6.18%
90 Days$ -0.11903228396346-19.37%

Eris amplified OSMO (AMPOSMO) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Eris amplified OSMO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.488801
$ 0.488801$ 0.488801

$ 0.542524
$ 0.542524$ 0.542524

$ 1.07
$ 1.07$ 1.07

+0.61%

-7.54%

-5.66%

Eris amplified OSMO (AMPOSMO) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 63.32
$ 63.32$ 63.32

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Eris amplified OSMO (AMPOSMO)

This is a liquid staking token of OSMO, issued by Eris Protocol

Eris amplified OSMO (AMPOSMO) Resource

Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Eris amplified OSMO (AMPOSMO)

Disclaimer

AMPOSMO to Local Currencies

1 AMPOSMO to AUD
A$0.79730581
1 AMPOSMO to GBP
0.40608122
1 AMPOSMO to EUR
0.48036437
1 AMPOSMO to USD
$0.495221
1 AMPOSMO to MYR
RM2.2284945
1 AMPOSMO to TRY
17.61005876
1 AMPOSMO to JPY
¥77.31390252
1 AMPOSMO to RUB
50.84434007
1 AMPOSMO to INR
42.87623418
1 AMPOSMO to IDR
Rp8,118.37575024
1 AMPOSMO to PHP
28.97538071
1 AMPOSMO to EGP
￡E.24.91456851
1 AMPOSMO to BRL
R$3.00599147
1 AMPOSMO to CAD
C$0.71311824
1 AMPOSMO to BDT
60.16439929
1 AMPOSMO to NGN
771.37108623
1 AMPOSMO to UAH
20.8488041
1 AMPOSMO to VES
Bs27.237155
1 AMPOSMO to PKR
Rs137.97847502
1 AMPOSMO to KZT
262.7147405
1 AMPOSMO to THB
฿17.06036345
1 AMPOSMO to TWD
NT$16.29772311
1 AMPOSMO to CHF
Fr0.45065111
1 AMPOSMO to HKD
HK$3.85281938
1 AMPOSMO to MAD
.د.م4.97201884