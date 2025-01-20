Eric the Goldfish Price (ERIC)
The live price of Eric the Goldfish (ERIC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ERIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Eric the Goldfish Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 704.91 USD
- Eric the Goldfish price change within the day is -10.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ERIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ERIC price information.
During today, the price change of Eric the Goldfish to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Eric the Goldfish to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Eric the Goldfish to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Eric the Goldfish to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.12%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.33%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-62.41%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Eric the Goldfish: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.59%
-10.12%
+32.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Oh hi im Elon’s fish eric nice to meet you Eric the Goldfish is a meme token, Fun for the community and long-term benefit for holders. We are more than just a token, we created an engaging fishing game that blends the world of blockchain fun. Join us in the pursuit of adventures as we cast our nets together. Eric the Goldfish is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $ERIC is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $ERIC show you the way.
