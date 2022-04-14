erebus (ERB) Tokenomics
erebus (ERB) Information
Erebus AI is an innovative AI agent designed to operate within the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem, providing advanced analytical tools, predictive modeling, and data insights for digital assets.
erebus (ERB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for erebus (ERB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
erebus (ERB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of erebus (ERB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ERB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ERB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.