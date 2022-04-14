Equation (EQU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Equation (EQU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Equation (EQU) Information Equation is a decentralized perpetual contract built on Arbitrum. With its innovative BRMM model, Equation provides both traders and Liquidity Providers (LPs) with up to 200x leverage, enabling traders to establish larger and unrestricted positions while enhancing capital efficiency for LPs. As one of the DeFi protocols advocating for the resurgence of the 'Fair Launch', Equation stands as a testament to the power of community-driven innovation in shaping the future of decentralized finance. It prioritizes security and transparency, providing traders with a reliable and secure environment for perpetual trading participation. Official Website: https://equation.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.equation.org/whitepaper/ Buy EQU Now!

Equation (EQU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Equation (EQU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.77K $ 14.77K $ 14.77K Total Supply: $ 2.16M $ 2.16M $ 2.16M Circulating Supply: $ 1.04M $ 1.04M $ 1.04M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 30.83K $ 30.83K $ 30.83K All-Time High: $ 55.09 $ 55.09 $ 55.09 All-Time Low: $ 0.00580789 $ 0.00580789 $ 0.00580789 Current Price: $ 0.0142485 $ 0.0142485 $ 0.0142485 Learn more about Equation (EQU) price

Equation (EQU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Equation (EQU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EQU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EQU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EQU's tokenomics, explore EQU token's live price!

EQU Price Prediction Want to know where EQU might be heading? Our EQU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EQU token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!