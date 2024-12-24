Equalizer Price (EQZ)
The live price of Equalizer (EQZ) today is 0.00720902 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 360.45K USD. EQZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Equalizer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.85 USD
- Equalizer price change within the day is +8.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 50.00M USD
During today, the price change of Equalizer to USD was $ +0.0005866.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Equalizer to USD was $ +0.0072794910.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Equalizer to USD was $ +0.0087404306.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Equalizer to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0005866
|+8.86%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0072794910
|+100.98%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0087404306
|+121.24%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Equalizer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.59%
+8.86%
+3.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DeFi Flash Loans Made Easy The first dedicated platform that equalizes the decentralized markets Equalizer is the first dedicated flash loan marketplace built on top of a multi-chain infrastructure that can handle the rising demand of decentralized lending and borrowing, which can boost any listed asset’s trading volume. It offers top benefits over the popular do-it-all DeFi protocols and sets itself a class apart by offering lower fees, a virtually unlimited choice of token vaults, high liquidity through yield farming, and scalable infrastructure. Equalizer represents the next generation marketplace for flash loans, a dedicated platform that brings together liquidity providers and borrowers. On one side, we incentivize LPs to staking their funds in secure vaults by receiving more tokens from the fees of the flash loans provided. Additionally, the LPs are part of the yield farming program, designed to stimulate long-term liquidity providers. On the other side, borrowers are provided with a plethora of liquid pools (vaults) that bring more advantages than any other competitor in the market: lower fees, a wider range of tokens, a minimum level of available liquidity, reliability in all market conditions, available on multiple chains
