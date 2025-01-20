Epic Ballad Coin Price (EBC)
The live price of Epic Ballad Coin (EBC) today is 0.21905 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EBC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Epic Ballad Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.84M USD
- Epic Ballad Coin price change within the day is +12.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Epic Ballad Coin to USD was $ +0.02502881.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Epic Ballad Coin to USD was $ +0.1681771270.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Epic Ballad Coin to USD was $ +0.2234550078.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Epic Ballad Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02502881
|+12.90%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1681771270
|+76.78%
|60 Days
|$ +0.2234550078
|+102.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Epic Ballad Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+9.44%
+12.90%
+30.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Epic Ballad showcases a revolutionary mobile game that elevates the fusion of real-time strategy and idle card gameplay to new heights. Moreover, by incorporating blockchain technology, it has created a novel gaming economic model. The innovation of Epic Ballad lies in its "play-to-earn" model, which, through the introduction of NFT heroes and game tokens, allows players to gain actual economic benefits while enjoying the game. By participating in various in-game activities, players can not only enjoy the fun of the game but also earn EBC, the cryptocurrency issued by Epic Ballad.
