Encoins Price (ENCS)
The live price of Encoins (ENCS) today is 0.05727 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ENCS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Encoins Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 214.60 USD
- Encoins price change within the day is -1.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ENCS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ENCS price information.
During today, the price change of Encoins to USD was $ -0.00071405804382814.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Encoins to USD was $ +0.0049820719.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Encoins to USD was $ -0.0472846089.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Encoins to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00071405804382814
|-1.23%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0049820719
|+8.70%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0472846089
|-82.56%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Encoins: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.23%
+18.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? ENCOINS is a privacy protocol on Cardano. Users can create NFTs (a.k.a. encoins) with secret redeeming values. These NFTs store their redemption values in an encrypted format, thus enhancing user privacy. ENCOINS conceals the amount of ADA in your wallet when you transact with other users and dapps. The users you interact with also enjoy a boost to their privacy, too. Ledger Mode enables sending and receiving payments in encoins using the ENCOINS Ledger script. It gives the recipient privacy provided they do not withdraw it (i.e. if they also make Ledger Mode payments with these coins). What makes your project unique? ENCS is the only Privacy Protocol on Cardano. More information on this link https://docs.encoins.io/links/our-resources History of your project. We have already delivered ENCOINS v1 (now on the testnet). ENCOINS v1 was the goal of our previous Project Catalyst proposal back in Fund6. Though we initially underestimated the realistic deadlines for that project, we over-delivered in terms of what was promised, not only building a private transaction protocol but also creating reusable open-source. What’s next for your project? Encois V2 will allow users to make private transactions not only in ADA but also in all Cardano Native Assets. Cardano Private Smart Contracts coming to Cardano. What can your token be used for? For running validator nodes on the network via staking ENCS tokens. Used for governance votes to determine how network resources are allocated.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ENCS to VND
₫1,468.46007
|1 ENCS to AUD
A$0.0904866
|1 ENCS to GBP
￡0.0435252
|1 ENCS to EUR
€0.0498249
|1 ENCS to USD
$0.05727
|1 ENCS to MYR
RM0.2525607
|1 ENCS to TRY
₺2.1774054
|1 ENCS to JPY
¥8.1718563
|1 ENCS to RUB
₽4.8364515
|1 ENCS to INR
₹4.9217838
|1 ENCS to IDR
Rp954.4996182
|1 ENCS to KRW
₩81.581115
|1 ENCS to PHP
₱3.2672535
|1 ENCS to EGP
￡E.2.9345148
|1 ENCS to BRL
R$0.3384657
|1 ENCS to CAD
C$0.0790326
|1 ENCS to BDT
৳6.9439875
|1 ENCS to NGN
₦91.3393503
|1 ENCS to UAH
₴2.3658237
|1 ENCS to VES
Bs4.06617
|1 ENCS to PKR
Rs16.0235733
|1 ENCS to KZT
₸29.5352844
|1 ENCS to THB
฿1.9145361
|1 ENCS to TWD
NT$1.861275
|1 ENCS to AED
د.إ0.2101809
|1 ENCS to CHF
Fr0.0463887
|1 ENCS to HKD
HK$0.4438425
|1 ENCS to MAD
.د.م0.5314656
|1 ENCS to MXN
$1.1585721