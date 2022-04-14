EMOTICOIN (EMOTI) Tokenomics
EMOTICOIN (EMOTI) Information
#BORNBEFOREBTC EMOTI-Guy first saw the world in 2005, became a popular meme, and almost 20 years later, it is still standing strong as a relevant meme.
The team behind $EMOTI is aiming to glorify and bring back EMOTI to the media by creating content and giving utilities to EMOTI's hands which the media and news outlets will spread further, making $EMOTI the strongest meme coin of all.
We have given Emoticoin so called "power-ups" that are utilities to elevate the coin from a standard DEX traded token to a more useful, and economically stable coin.: Staking System, Payment Platform listing, Lottery, Content Maker, and more...
EMOTICOIN (EMOTI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for EMOTICOIN (EMOTI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
EMOTICOIN (EMOTI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of EMOTICOIN (EMOTI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EMOTI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EMOTI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand EMOTI's tokenomics, explore EMOTI token's live price!
